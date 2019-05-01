How to Apply to Be Named a Great Place to Work

Love the place you spend every 9 to 5? Think it could be one of the 50 best places to work in Washington?

In May, Washingtonian published its 2019 list of the area’s Great Places to Work. The magazine does this feature every other year; the next list will be published in early 2021.

The Great Places to Work contest is open to any company or nonprofit as long as it has an office in the greater Washington area. There is no cost to participate. Companies must have at least ten full-time employees in the Washington area to be considered.

If you would like to have your name added to a mailing list to automatically receive the next Great Places to Work application when it is available, email executive editor Sherri Dalphonse at sdalphonse@washingtonian.com.

Join the conversation!