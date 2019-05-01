How to Apply to Be Named a Great Place to Work

Written by | Published on
Carfax's work-hard/play-hard culture includes allowing dogs in the office. Photograph by Dan Chung.
Carfax, a 2019 Great Places to Work winner, has a work-hard/play-hard culture that includes allowing dogs in the office. Photograph by Dan Chung.

Love the place you spend every 9 to 5? Think it could be one of the 50 best places to work in Washington?

In May, Washingtonian published its 2019 list of the area’s Great Places to Work. The magazine does this feature every other year; the next list will be published in early 2021.

The Great Places to Work contest is open to any company or nonprofit as long as it has an office in the greater Washington area. There is no cost to participate. Companies must have at least ten full-time employees in the Washington area to be considered.

If you would like to have your name added to a mailing list to automatically receive the next Great Places to Work application when it is available, email executive editor Sherri Dalphonse at sdalphonse@washingtonian.com.

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Bikes and Hikes, Fairs and Festivals, Great Small Towns, and the Washington Bucket List. She lives in Arlington.