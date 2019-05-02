The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (5/4-5/5)

Arlington

Where: 5029 38th St. N, Arlington

How much: $2,895,000

When: Sunday, May 5 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: The 7,250-square foot Craftsman has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms, a 14-foot picture window, and an in-law suite on the lower level.

Bethesda

Where: 5707 Mohican Rd., Bethesda

How much: $1,499,000

When: Sunday, May 5 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom Colonial has a two-car garage, a spacious sunroom, and a flagstone patio in the backyard.

Near Northeast/Union Market District

Where: 625 Morton Pl. NE

How much: $1,085,000

When: Saturday, May 4 from 1PM to 3PM and Sunday, May 5 from 3PM to 5PM

Why: A quick walk to Union Market, the recently renovated rowhouse has four bedrooms and bathrooms, high ceilings, a rooftop deck, and private, fenced-in parking.

Woodridge

Where: 3702 22nd St. NE

How much: $749,000

When: Sunday, May 5 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The house is brand new construction, with three bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a back deck, and a wet bar with a wine fridge on the lower level.

Brightwood Park

Where: 5024 9th St. NW #201

How much: $465,900

When: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 11AM to 5PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo features a built-in media center, custom closets and shelving, and a custom-designed Brazilian Walnut island in the kitchen.