The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (5/11-5/12)

West End

Where: 2501 M St., NW, #210

How much: $2,894,000

When: Saturday, May 11 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: This light-filled corner unit, with nearly 2,000 square feet of space, has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and overlooks a park.

Bethesda

Where: 6901 Rannoch Rd., Bethesda

How much: $1,549,000

When: Sunday, May 12 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The five-bedroom, four-bathroom brick Colonial has dark-stained hardwood floors, tons of built-in storage, and a spacious kitchen with granite countertops and an island.

Trinidad

Where: 1201 West Virginia Ave., NE, #1

How much: $799,900

When: Saturday, May 11 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: The brand new, two-level unit is housed within an end-unit rowhouse that was recently converted into two condos. It comes with three bedrooms and bathrooms, oak floors, quartz countertops, and a deck and patio.

H Street Corridor

Where: 226 Parker St., NE

How much: $630,000

When: Saturday, May 11 from 11AM to 2PM

Why: This two-level Federal rowhouse is cozy and convenient to H Street, Union Market, and Capitol Hill. It has two bedrooms and one bath, plus ample exposed brick.

Fort Washington

Where: 9903 Edgewater Ter., Fort Washington

How much: $499,000

When: Saturday, May 11 from 2PM to 4PM

Why: This Colonial is perfect for a big family: five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, two parking spaces, lush landscaping, and a large, shaded deck.