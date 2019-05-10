Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible Friday morning.

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have a question about last minute mother’s day plans? The area’s latest restaurant openings? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then tune in this morning.

Ann: Good morning, chatters! Hope you have all had great weeks. So, here’s a thing you might expect to be true about the life of a restaurant critic: You very quickly learn the art of moderation. You learn to taste just enough to experience a dish and pick it apart, and then you move on. It’s rare that I all-out indulge—there’s just too much else to eat.

But that ability went out the window for me earlier this week at Cane, the slender new Trinidadian spot from Peter Prime and his sister Jeanine. My friend and I ordered a comical amount of food. We stuffed our faces, and then we stuffed them again. It was that good (and was packed on a weeknight). There were doubles, the chickpea-filled flatbread. Pholouries, little chickpea-dough puffs to dip in tart tamarind. Killer jerk wings. A terrific fried whole snapper strewn with pickled peppers. And the tiffin, a tower of bowls holding treats like stretchy, flaky paratha; curried cubes of beef; and warmly spiced potatoes. Don’t miss the green culantro sauce—I could have eaten it on everything. Or the ginger-beer-and-rum cocktail. I can’t wait to go back for more.

