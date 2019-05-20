Nearly 4 years ago, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center started with the goal of becoming the premier center for cosmetic plastic surgery in Northern Virginia. Sanctuary offers the latest plastic surgery and non-surgical treatments to take your look to a whole new level.

Led by board-certified Oculofacial Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Soheila Rostami and Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center delivers exceptional expertise in plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and invasive and non-invasive approaches to rejuvenation.

The center’s AAAHC Accredited Private Surgical Suite is a true testament to the team’s dedication to patient safety and the highest quality of care.

Continue reading to learn how Sanctuary Cosmetic Center stays on the top of innovations to rejuvenate your appearance with advanced surgical and non-invasive procedures.

Top Cosmetic Surgeons in the Washington DC Area

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center has the top cosmetic surgeons who possess unparalleled skill and extensive experience to help women and men look and feel their best.

Founder and Medical Director, Dr. Soheila Rostami is a double board-certified oculo-facial cosmetic plastic surgeon with nearly 20 years of experience turning back the clock on aging.

She is highly-sought for her precise technique and robust knowledge of eyelid surgery, facial plastic surgery procedures, injectables, and anti-aging laser and radiofrequency technologies.

Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh is an accomplished oculo-facial cosmetic plastic surgeon who is well-versed in surgical and non-invasive cosmetic procedures to achieve natural-looking results and subtle enhancement.

Expertise in Surgical and Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures

Local, out-of-state, and international patients seek Dr. Rostami and Dr. Nazemzadeh’s expertise in surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures at Sanctuary Medical Center’s start-of-the-art facility in Northern Virginia.

Eyelid Surgery

Having performed thousands of cosmetic and medically necessary eyelid surgeries, Dr. Rostami is known as the surgical eye expert in Northern Virginia and the Washington, DC metro area.

Eyelid lift surgery, or blepharoplasty, is a surgical procedure with the goal of improving the appearance of the eyelids.

Patients seeking an eyelid lift surgery do so either for cosmetic improvement and rejuvenation, or to repair a functional problem when eyelids heaviness interferes with their peripheral vision.

Eyelid surgery can be performed on the upper eyelids, lower eyelids or both.

Injectables

Injectables offer patients a safe, effective, and non-surgical way to smooth wrinkles, restore volume, counteract skin laxity, improve facial symmetry, and enhance facial features.

A neurotoxin treatment, such as Botox or Dysport, is an ideal solution for women and men seeking correction of dynamic wrinkles, including forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines.

Dermal fillers, such as Restylane, Juvederm, Radiesse, and Sculptra provide instant facial rejuvenation without incisions, anesthesia, or recovery.

As leading injectors, with intimate knowledge of facial anatomy, Dr. Rostami and Dr. Nazemzadeh, utilize neurotoxins and dermal fillers to restore skin’s youthful radiance and contours, while preserving unique facial features and structure.

Non-Surgical Laser and Radiofrequency Technologies

For women and men who wish to rejuvenate their faces without surgery or downtime, Sanctuary Cosmetic Center offers the latest and most cutting-edge laser and radiofrequency technologies.

Popular treatments include Profound Microneedle RF and EndyMed, for skin tightening, and laser resurfacing with Fraxel or CO2 lasers.

These modalities can be used alone or in conjunction with facial plastic surgery procedures.

AAAHC Accredited Private Surgical Suite

Sanctuary Cosmetic Center is dedicated to providing the highest levels of quality care to their patients and business practices.

The center’s private surgical suite accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) is proof of this commitment.

For patients, the AAAHC Accredited Private Surgical Suite provides out-patient surgical care in a discrete and comfortable setting, with the same safety protocols and high-standards of a hospital.

Schedule a Consultation Today

If you would like to learn more about Sanctuary Cosmetic Center’s plastic surgery, facial plastic surgery, and invasive and non-invasive approaches to rejuvenation, call our office today at (703) 893-3937 to schedule a consultation with Dr. Soheila Rostami and Dr. Maryam Nazemzadeh.