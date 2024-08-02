Arlington, Virginia’s most elevated apartment residences have arrived. Introducing The Penthouse Collection at The Commodore.
Professionally managed by Greystar, each home boasts unobstructed views, luxurious upgraded finishes, and features including:
- Herringbone Flooring*
- White Italian Cabinetry
- Elegant Kitchen Light Fixtures
- Chef-Inspired Kitchens with Bosch® Panelized Appliances
- Large Kitchen Islands
- Quartz Countertops and Backsplashes
- Spa-Inspired Bathrooms with Frameless Glass Showers
- Floor-to-Ceiling Windows*
- Motorized Shades*
- Sonos® Surround Sound System*
- Elfa® Closet Cabinetry and Storage
- Breathtaking Views of DC and Virginia
- Large Balconies and Terraces
*Select residences only
The Commodore’s astounding amenity spaces have been designed to feel like an extension of your home. They include:
- Modern waterfall pool with lounge seating
- Demonstration kitchen and dining room
- Clubroom
- Fitness center
- Relaxing loggia
- Create Studio
- Study with outdoor lounge
- Private and semi-private co-working spaces
- Courtyard with kitchen and fire pits
- Rooftop terrace with outdoor TVs, grills and bocce
The residence pictured, #2003 is a three bedroom/three bath home offering 1,588 sq. ft. of living space. It has an oversized 266 sq. ft. terrace, featuring a stunning unobstructed view of D.C. and the National Mall. Apartments are available in The Commodore Penthouse Collection starting from $7,725. One, two, and three bedroom residences are available.
The Penthouse Collection at The Commodore is offered exclusively for lease by Urban Pace. Contact Michael Weiner at michael.weiner@urbanpace.com or 703-502-3236 for more information or to schedule your private tour.