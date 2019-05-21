Roy Boys Will Open a Second Fried Chicken and Oyster Restaurant in Navy Yard

The new spot will have the same menu as its three-month-old counterpart in Shaw

Three months after opening in Shaw, fried chicken and oyster restaurant Roy Boys is already plotting its expansion. A second location is set to open in the former Justin’s Cafe space in Navy Yard by the end of the summer.

The menu will be the same at both branches with traditional or Nashville hot fried chicken, Southern-style snacks, chopped salads, raw and barbecued oysters, and ice cream tacos. The new 60-seat restaurant will also have a full bar with cocktails and all-day Bloody Marys.

“It got so popular so fast that it just made sense for us,” co-owner Scott Parker says of the quick expansion. That said, there are no grand plans to roll a bunch more restaurants. “We’re not envisioning doing 20 Roy Boys… Maybe later we’ll add more locations, but it’s certainly not something we’re thinking about right now.”

Roys Boys. 1025 First St., SE.

