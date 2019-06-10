MONDAY, JUNE 10

MUSIC Columbian band Monsieur Periné combines Latin and European sounds with multilingual lyrics in Spanish, French, and English. The group won the 2015 Latin Grammy Award for Best New Artist and recorded a Tiny Desk Concert during a previous trip to DC. Check out their gypsy-jazz sound at the 9:30 Club. $30, 7 PM.

COCKTAILS Mixing a good cocktail takes some practice. As we head into summer (and the heat of barbecue season), City Winery is offering a summer cocktail class. Learn how to make three cocktails—a summer sangria, genever Fletcher Christian, and a strawberry paloma—that will help you (and your friends) cool off in the heat. $35, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

THEATER The musical Falsettos debuted on Broadway in 1992, garnering seven Tony nods and winning two (Best Book and Best Original Score). Its 2016 Broadway revival was also a hit, raking in four more Tony nominations. The story follows a nontraditional modern family: a charming and neurotic gay man and his ex-wife, new lover, soon-to-be-Bar-Mitzvahed son, a psychiatrist, and the lesbian couple next door. Watch it all unfold at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through June 23. $49-$139.

FILM Netflix is releasing Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese on June 12, but fans can catch a DC screening the night before at the National Museum of American History’s Warner Bros. Theater. Part documentary, part concert, the film shows Bob Dylan’s performances in the fall of 1975. $15, 6:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

FOOD Try food at 30 different restaurants in one night at the annual Dine-n-Dash event. Receive a wristband at check-in and get access to any of the participating restaurants (in Penn Quarter, on 14th Street, and at the Wharf) to enjoy dishes and drinks. The event will provide shuttles between neighborhoods. Proceeds support World Central Kitchen’s efforts to create solutions to hunger and poverty in areas of disaster relief. $150, 6 PM.

FILM The Avalon’s “Lions of Czech Film” series presents the 2018 film Dukla 61, a drama based on the 1961 Dukla Mine disaster that killed over 100 miners. A college student leaves school to follow in his father’s mining footsteps once his girlfriend becomes pregnant, to an eventually tragic end. $12.75, 8 PM.