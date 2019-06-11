What’s in My Gym Bag: Pulse House of Fitness Owner Shafer Minnick

If you’re a member of the Washington fitness world and want to share what’s in your bag, email Mimi Montgomery at mmontgomery@washingtonian.com.

Who: Shafer Minnick

Does: Founder and owner of Pulse House of Fitness, a VersaClimber studio

Approach to fitness: “As many of us do, I grew up in a society that shamed me for my body and identity. Over five long years, I lost over 100 pounds and found my true passion: empowering people to transform their lives through health and to find a workout they truly love.”

The Bag

Minnick loves taking spin classes and bikes everywhere, and he totes around a change of clothes, water bottle, and laptop in this lightweight backpack. Heritage Gym Sack, $18, Nike

Deodorant

“It was important to me to stock Pulse’s locker rooms with local brands like Take Care Shop,” says Minnick. “The Erbaviva deodorant mist we offer has such a great scent and is so effective I picked one up to keep in my bag for being on-the-go.” Erbaviva Organic Deodorant Mist, $26, Take Care Shop

Face Wipes

“I know my fellow fitness instructors feel me when I say it’s just not practical to shower in between every class,” says Minnick. When he’s teaching back-to-back sessions, he refreshes with these face wipes from local clean beauty store Ivy Wild. Ursa Major Face Wipes, $24, Ivy Wild

Snack

“These are built to be quick nutrition for athletes like me,” says Minnick. “You absolutely have to refuel after a high-intensity sweat session to keep sustained energy for the rest of your day and feel energized. The ingredient list on this Nosh Bar is straightforward and packed with antioxidants with just a touch of natural sweetness.” Nosh Bar in Goji Berry, $30 for 12, Nosh Bar

Headphones

“I spend my entire day listening to music, and I feel like I’d die without it,” says Minnick. “I need high-quality Bluetooth ones so I can build playlists.” BeatsX, $100, Beats by Dre

Grid Ball

When stretching and recovering after teaching a class, Minnick likes to use this ball to dig into his hamstrings and hip flexors. “The little grooves on the Trigger Point products really get into my muscles and keep me from feeling too sore to teach,” he says. Grid Ball, $20, Trigger Point

