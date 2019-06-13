Cleveland Park

Where: 3619 Tilden St. NW

How much: $2,300,000

When: Saturday, June 15 from 2 PM to 4 PM

Why: This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath Colonial features a stylish kitchen with Viking appliances, a sunroom with built-in banquette seating, a garage, and a wood burning fireplace.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3039 16th St. NW, #301

How much: $849,900

When: Saturday, June 15 from 12PM to 2PM

Why: The two-bedroom, two-level loft has soaring, 20-foot ceilings, 18-foot windows, its own private elevator, and smart home features such as voice-activated lighting.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW, #408

How much: $799,900

When: Saturday, June 15 from 12PM to 4PM

Why: The nearly 1,000-square-foot condo includes one bedroom, a den, one-and-a-half bathrooms (with cool features such as a floating sink), skylights, and two terraces.

Trinidad

Where: 1613 Meigs Pl. NE

How much: $615,000

When: Saturday, June 15 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: The end-unit, two-bedroom rowhouse has been totally renovated, with oak hardwoods, heated bathroom floors, a private patio, and large windows.

Fairlawn

Where: 1607 Fairlawn Ave. SE

How much: $460,000

When: Saturday, June 15 from 12PM to 2PM

Why: The updated 1930s rowhouse has more than 2,500 square feet, with four bedrooms and three full baths, a sunroom, hardwood floors, and a main level master suite with a jetted tub and rain shower head.

