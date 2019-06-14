15270 Hatton Landing Drive, Newburg, MD 20664

6 Bedrooms, 4 Full baths + 2 Half baths

6443 sq. ft on 22+ acre peninsula with 2600 ft of quiet shoreline.

Year built 2009

MLS# MDCH197460

Charleston Point Farm is located just 1 hr south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge on the Wicomico River. Designed by Merle Thorpe Architects, this 2009 American farmhouse was designed to suggest a narrative of iterative expansion over the life of the central dwelling. Inspired by the circa 1825 original home of Daniel Jennifer, founder of Charleston Plantation, the central main house portion of the design harkens back to his original home.

Sited on a peninsula framed by two creeks and the Wicomico River, Charleston Point Farm is still surrounded by broad fields, meadows, creeks and marshland, just as it was in the 1800s. Multiple buildings are sited on this 22+ acre peninsula with 2600 ft+ of quiet shoreline and a 120 ft private pier with 16,000 LB boat lift and 4 ft MLW depth.

Farm lifestyle includes 46ft x 50ft barn with heated caretaker shop, large equipment shed, rotation of soy and corn crops by local farmer.

Lifestyle features include a 1500+ bottle temp-controlled wine room, a private home theatre with lsomax sound and vibration isolation system. A well-appointed 610 sqft guest house/pool house faces the 20ft x 40ft custom gunite in-ground heated saltwater sports pool and adjacent spa with retractable covers.

Fall in love with the light filled spaces and generous size rooms that include, 6 large bedrooms, 4 full size beautifully appointed baths and 2 half baths.

THIS FARMHOUSE HAS A STORY

ONCE IN A LIFETIME WATERFRONT PROPERTY OFFERING

40788 Morgan Brothers Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

6 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms

4,198 sq.ft.

MLS# 1002087906

Incredible lifestyle offering at this waterfront property just an hour from DC/NoVA and No Bay Bridge traffic! Enjoy quiet cove waters for water sports while taking in the Patuxent River vista. Large estate properties nearby, yet in the middle of beautiful farming country.

5BR/4BA main residence + 1BR/1BA detached guest house. Water vistas from most every room, gorgeous wood floors, quality construction with Hardie Panel board and batten siding, specialty lighting and incredible vaulted & beamed ceilings. Huge screened porch with sliding windows to allow for sunlit warmth or those soft summer breezes.

Private pier including 2 boat lifts + kayak & SUP launch. The large landing at water’s edge is perfect for crab feasts under the old oak. In-ground sports pool is 4′ deep and has a Pebble Fina finish, auto cover, heater AND chiller! High-speed internet is on-board.

Guesthouse mimics vaulted and beamed ceilings of the main residence and has wood floors, full kitchen with granite and stainless, washer/dryer, wraparound porch and is right on the water too! Air conditioning, even in the garage/shop building.

For more information on either of these properties please contact:

Chris McNelis

Broker/Owner – REALTOR®

Solomons, Maryland

Cell: 410-610-4045

14488 Solomons Island Rd, Solomons, MD 20688

Office: (410) 394-0990 | www.mcnelisgroup.com

