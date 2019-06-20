Arena Stage will stage a reading of Volume II of the Mueller Report on July 11. It anticipates as many as 200 volunteer readers, the theater says in a press release. The reading will run from noon to 11 PM, and audience members are free to come and go as they please.

Why Volume II? Arena says it’s because the first part of the report, which deals with Russian interference in the 2016 election, “has been well covered by the media” and that Americans are “less familiar with the specifics covered in Volume II.” It’s probably just a coincidence that Volume II deals with potential acts of obstruction by President Trump.

Americans, for whatever reason, can’t seem to get enough of the report, one version of which has sat on the New York Times best-seller list for eight weeks. A 24-hour reading of the complete report took place at an arts space in Queens earlier this month, and a four-day reading just kicked off in Galveston, Texas. (Audiobook versions clock in at around 19 hours long.)

Anyone who wants to sign up to read can email reader@arenastage.org. Among those who’ve already signed up: Eleanor Holmes Norton, Jim Moran, DC Councilmembers Charles Allen and David Grosso, Shakespeare Theatre Company artistic director Michael Kahn, and many others.

The event is free and will be live-streamed. If you think you’ve got the stuff to make it through part or even the whole reading, you can RSVP here.