News

The Federalist Is Selling ‘Kamala Is a Cop’ Shirts

Written by
| Published on

Chronically annoying, mysteriously funded conservative publication the Federalist has come up with a pretty good troll: A shirt that says US Senator Kamala Harrisis a cop.”

Harris’s record as a prosecutor—she was California’s attorney general and a DA in San Francisco, among other positions—has drawn criticism from the left. Now that Harris is running for president, you can expect to hear more about her record. There’s some nuance in it, but it doesn’t fit neatly on a T-shirt.

Enter the Federalist, which, presented with the chaos of a right-wing assault on Charlottesville, drew the lesson that we need to be nicer to the police. The T-shirts cost $20 and are limited edition, so I guess if you’re looking for something to wear during the debates later this week, act now.

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.