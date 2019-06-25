News

Permit Granted for “Trump Baby” Balloon on Mall: Organizers

Code Pink says it will have miniature Trump balloons as well at the President's July 4 DC rally


A 'Baby Trump' balloon in London in July 2018. (Photograph by Yui Mok/PA Wire/via AP)

A plan to fly a “Baby Trump” balloon on the National Mall during President Trump’s July 4 address will go forward, organizers tell Washingtonian. Code Pink’s national co-director Ariel Gold says the group received a permit from the National Park Service to display the 20-foot-high inflatable during Trump’s “Salute to America” event, plans for which include a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial, music, and a relocated fireworks display (though details are still scant). The National Park Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Gold says Code Pink will have miniature Trump balloons, too, and will call for “impeachment, no war in Iran, and more.” It’s not yet clear what other groups plan protests during the usually non-partisan event, which the President has politicized to the dismay of many DC-area residents. Here’s a list of some alternative celebrations that aren’t too far away.

 

Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.