Permit Granted for “Trump Baby” Balloon on Mall: Organizers

Code Pink says it will have miniature Trump balloons as well at the President's July 4 DC rally

A plan to fly a “Baby Trump” balloon on the National Mall during President Trump’s July 4 address will go forward, organizers tell Washingtonian. Code Pink’s national co-director Ariel Gold says the group received a permit from the National Park Service to display the 20-foot-high inflatable during Trump’s “Salute to America” event, plans for which include a Trump speech at the Lincoln Memorial, music, and a relocated fireworks display (though details are still scant). The National Park Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Gold says Code Pink will have miniature Trump balloons, too, and will call for “impeachment, no war in Iran, and more.” It’s not yet clear what other groups plan protests during the usually non-partisan event, which the President has politicized to the dismay of many DC-area residents. Here’s a list of some alternative celebrations that aren’t too far away.