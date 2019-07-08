MONDAY, JULY 8

PING PONG Don your tennis whites at Spinbeldon, a ping pong tournament hosted by downtown table tennis bar Spin. Gameplay is three versus three, and spectators can sip Wimbledon-themed drink specials while they watch the action. Free to attend and $50 to enter with a full team of three, 7 PM.

COMEDY Washington comedian Simone has opened for big names like Pete Davidson and Fortune Feimster. Now, he’s bringing together a group of local comics at City Winery for a night of laughter and libations. $15, 7:30 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 9

THEATER The 2018 Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Band’s Visit makes a stop at the Kennedy Center. Based on a 2007 film, the musical follows the Egyptian Police Band who seek shelter in a remote village in the Israeli Desert, where they find that music and laughter form common ground with the area’s locals. Recommended for ages 12 and up. Through August 4. $45-$149.

DANCE Modern dance company Pilobolus performs highly physical, almost contorting movements; In this show at Strathmore’s Music Center, the group will share their famed acrobatic Alice in Wonderland-esque piece and their new work, Branches, accompanied solely by nature sounds. $29-$69, 8 PM.

FILM Georgetown’s annual Sunset Cinema kicks off at Georgetown Waterfront Park with a screening of Under the Tuscan Sun. The series continues through August 6 with an “Out of Office” theme, so enjoy films about vacations such as Eat Pray Love, Little Miss Sunshine, and The Parent Trap (yes, the Lindsay Lohan version). Through August 6. Free, sunset (8:30 PM – 8:45 PM).

FESTIVAL Capital Fringe Festival is bringing the drama to the Southwest Waterfront with theatrical performances across 13 stages. Robin Bell, the visual artist known for projecting statements like “Felons welcome here” on the Trump International Hotel, is unveiling an interactive video arcade. Through July 28. $20 for a single show, pass prices vary.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

MUSIC Ballston Quarter is kicking off their weekly summer music series Ballston Quarter Beats at the shopping center’s outdoor plaza with local hip-hop violinist Marvillous Beats as the inaugural performer. Grab a bite at nearby food hall Quarter Market for dinner and a show. Through August 28. Free, 5:30 PM.

THEATER The Shakespeare Theatre Company’s annual “Free For All” production brings free performances of a Shakespearean classic each summer. This year’s production is the revenge tragedy Hamlet played by Ugly Betty and Broadway star Michael Urie. Reimagining Denmark as a surveillance state, it’s a modern take on the classic story. Through July 21. Free (via online lottery, one day prior to each performance).

