A New York Brewery Is the Latest Business to Use DC Punk as a Marketing Tool

Discord Beer Company made it clear Monday that its appropriation of the Dischord Records logo was “an homage” to the venerable Arlington label and “never intended for widespread use.” In fact, the New York brewery told Craft Brewing Business, it pulled the image, which it included in a press release, “To cease all confusion.”

Alas, more confusion may lurk in the name of one of Discord’s beers: “IOU Nothing,” a “singularly unique Fruited Sour IPA with sumptuous berry and citrus aromas.” Its name is an apparent homage to the Dischord band Fugazi’s song “Merchandise.” (Another beer, “Unsatisfied,” shares a name with a Replacements song.)

While it’s still kind of amusing to see beers named after a music scene that was known in part for its many non-drinkers, attempts to weld DC punk nostalgia to marketing efforts are nothing new. DC’s Atlas Brew Works makes a (very good) Revolution Summer-inspired IPA called Dance of Days, for instance, and the Satellite Room once sold a burger named for Dischord co-founder Ian MacKaye, who is a longtime vegan. Brooklyn once sported a barbecue joint named Fort Reno, named for the site of a longstanding DC summer concert series. A Scottish brewery even owns a trademark for the word “punk” as it relates to beer.

Reached by email, a Dischord Records spokesperson declined to comment on Discord Beer Company.