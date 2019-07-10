Food

A Huge Chinese Dim Sum Restaurant Rolls Out in Rockville This Weekend

China Garden will serve pork buns, crispy crab balls, and shrimp rice crepes
Dim sum restaurant China Garden opens in Rockville this weekend. Photography courtesy of China Garden

Dim sum carts laden with dumplings, buns, and steamed rice crepes will start their rounds at China Garden this weekend. The 400-seat Cantonese restaurant opens its doors on Friday in the space formerly occupied by Paladar Latin Kitchen neighboring the Rockville Whole Foods.

Co-owner Chris Zhu and business partner George Cheung moved China Garden from Rosslyn, where it had operated since 1973. (The duo purchased it in 2015 from its original owners.) Zhu says many of the Cantonese specials favored by customers will remain, including peking duck, Cantonese-style sea bass, and lemongrass-marinated filet mignon. Dim sum dishes like steamed shrimp rice crepes, pan-fried chive dumplings, pork buns, and crispy crab balls will be offered on a daily lunch menu. The restaurant will run pushcarts through the weekend.

Take a look at the weekday dim sum menu here:

China Garden. 11333 Woodglen Dr., Rockville; 301-881-2800.

