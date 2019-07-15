MONDAY, JULY 15

TENNIS Washington’s pro tennis team The Kastles will kick off their 2019 season on Monday on the rooftop of Union Market, now called Kastles Stadium at Union Market. Throughout the season, look for special appearances by Venus Williams (7/25), Frances Tiafoe (7/15-7/17), and Nick Krygios (7/27), among others. Through July 27. $58-$132.50, 7 PM.

THEATER Signature Theatre continues its SigWorks series of new play readings with Monday night’s Soldiers of the Cross. This play, written by American University theater professor Caleen Sinnette Jennings, tackles an interracial marriage under Trump’s presidency. Free, 7 PM.

FEAST Game of Thrones may be over but you can still live your King’s Landing fantasy with a medieval culinary lesson and tasting at the S. Dillon Ripley Center. Food historian Francine Segan takes a look at the dining customs and cuisine of ye olde times, from pigeon pie to fish jellies. Tickets include a sampling of medieval dishes and drinks like Shepherd’s pie and mead. $45-$55, 6:45 PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 16

CRABS While the Nats face off against the Orioles in Baltimore, Nationals Park is hosting the annual Crab Feast on the Field. Wash down Maryland blue crabs with free flowing drinks and summery sides. Diners can pose with their crab mallets as they snap a selfie in the National’s dugout. $85-$125, 6 PM.

CONCERT Grammy-award winning “Weird Al” Yankovic is bringing his satirical set—remember “Amish Paradise”?—to Wolf Trap. In addition to his zany collection of costumes and props, Yankovic will be accompanied by a full symphony orchestra. $40, 6:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

THEATER Synetic Theatre closes out its 2018-2019 season with a production of Treasure Island. Expect theatrical athleticism with the high-seas pirate sword fights in this Robert Louis Stevenson story of an orphan who dreams of adventure and ends up on a hunt for buried treasure. Through August 18. $10-$60.

TOUR In the 1920s, U Street was a hub of African American music, culture, activism, nightlife, and—as in any thriving center of city life during Prohibition—bootlegging. Starting at the Howard Theatre, historian Garrett Peck will take you on a historic walking tour looking at the link between Black Broadway’s jazz scene and DC’s 16-year dry spell. If all that Prohibition talk makes you sufficiently thirsty, join the group in ending the evening with a pint at Right Proper Brewing. $45, 6 PM.

