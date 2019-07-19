Local Artist Scott Ivey Explores the Melancholic Beauty of DC’s Urban Landscapes

Local artist Scott Ivey, an alum of the Corcoran School and MICA, has been enamored with DC’s cityscape since he moved here in his 20s. In his charcoal and oil paintings, he illustrates a desolate and enigmatic city. See the District through his eyes in the show “Bridges and Alleys: A Collection of Works by Washington DC Artist Scott Ivey,” now open at Artist’s Proof Gallery in Georgetown. Here’s just a sample of the works that will be on display:

“Bridges and Alleys: A Collection of Works by Washington DC Artist Scott Ivey” will run at Artist’s Proof Gallery from July 17 to August 24, 2019.

