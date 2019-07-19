Things to Do

Local Artist Scott Ivey Explores the Melancholic Beauty of DC’s Urban Landscapes

"Bridges and Alleys" is now showing at Artist's Proof Gallery.
"Alley" by Scott Ivey (2019). All images courtesy of Artist's Proof Gallery.

Local artist Scott Ivey, an alum of the Corcoran School and MICA, has been enamored with DC’s cityscape since he moved here in his 20s. In his charcoal and oil paintings, he illustrates a desolate and enigmatic city. See the District through his eyes in the show “Bridges and Alleys: A Collection of Works by Washington DC Artist Scott Ivey,” now open at Artist’s Proof Gallery in Georgetown. Here’s just a sample of the works that will be on display:

“Urban Muse” by Scott Ivey (2019), charcoal on paper
“Streets for People” by Scott Ivey (2019), pastel and color pencils on paper
“Rockcreek Gap” by Scott Ivey (2019), charcoal and wash on paper
“Rainy Scene” by Scott Ivey (2019), charcoal and wash on paper
“Plaza” by Scott Ivey (2019), oil on canvas
“P Street Bridge” by Scott Ivey (2019), pastel and color pencils on paper
“Doc’s” by Scott Ivey (2019), pastel and color pencils on paper
“Calvert Street” by Scott Ivey (2019), oil on board
“Alley #5” by Scott Ivey (2019), oil on canvas
“19th Street” by Scott Ivey (2019), oil on canvas

“Bridges and Alleys: A Collection of Works by Washington DC Artist Scott Ivey” will run at Artist’s Proof Gallery from July 17 to August 24, 2019. 

Madeline Rundlett
Editorial Fellow

Madeline Rundlett is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She previously covered All-Met sports for the Washington Post and was an editorial intern at The Hill. Madeline graduated from the George Washington University with a degree in Political Communication in 2019.