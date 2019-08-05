Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: August 5 – 11

Tuesday

Each Tuesday evening, Fitness on the Square brings free outdoor workouts via Gold’s Gym to Rockville. Get there at 7 PM for a yoga class (bring a mat!).
200 E Middle Ln., Rockville

Wednesday

Get in a CorePower Yoga workout on the Georgetown Waterfront at tonight’s Sunset Fitness in the Park event. The hour-long class kicks off at 6 PM, and don’t forget a mat.
Intersection of Potomac Street and K/Water Street

Thursday

Those in Reston should head to the local Lululemon for a group run. It starts at 6 AM, but it’s all levels and paces, so you can go your own speed.
11957 Market St., Reston

Friday

CorePower Yoga will also host a free class tonight in the Ballston Exchange plaza. The flow kicks off at 5:30 PM, and afterwards, you’ll get a free pastry and $5 off your purchase from nearby restaurant Dirt.
4121 and 4201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Saturday

Check out a Pure Barre pop-up in the Falls Church Downtown Plaza. Show up by 10 AM with a mat in-hand. Be sure to RSVP ahead of time, as spots are limited.
100 Block of W Broad St., Falls Church

You can also spend your Saturday morning taking a free 305 Fitness class on the rooftop of The Graham. There’ll be a live DJ, and you can stick around for the $30 brunch buffet after, if you’d like. Class starts at 11:30 AM.
1075 Thomas Jefferson St. NW

