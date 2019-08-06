What’s in My Gym Bag: Rumble Trainer Arnie Gaither

Who: Arnie Gaither

Does: Trainer at Rumble

Approach to fitness: “My approach to fitness is consistency and fun. Everyone has different goals, but all can be achieved with consistency. To maintain the consistency, you have to find the joy and fun in it. The two go hand-in-hand, especially at Rumble. For me, fitness is a lifestyle choice that I enjoy—both participating in and instructing.”

The Bag

This bike bag is waterproof and fits all of Gaither’s gear. Ortlieb Back-Roller City Rear Pannier; $145; Amazon

Fuel

“I’m not able train bad eating habits like I used to in college, so these may be the most important things in my bag,” says Gainert of carrying around healthy meal and snack options. He always carries a Rumble Juice in his bag to drink pre- or post-workout, and he opts for Mighty Meals when it comes to meal delivery services.

He’s also a fan of Ensure Max, which he’s been drinking since he was a kid. “I was unable to gain weight when I was younger—think Kevin Durant trying to play football,” he says. “The Ensure Max has 30 grams of protein, so it’s great for muscle growth and maintenance.” Rumble Juice; $5; Rumble

Boxing Wraps and Gloves

Gaither takes anywhere from four-to-six Rumble classes a week, so he always has boxing wraps and gloves on-hand. Rumble boxing wraps ($8) and gloves ($3 to rent); Rumble

Headphones

These wireless Beats by Dre headphones are noise-cancelling and come with 22 hours of battery life. Beats Studio³ DJ Khaled Custom Edition Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones; $350; Best Buy

Deodorant

Because when your life is as active as Gaither’s, you’ve always got to be prepared. Dove Men + Care Clean Comfort Spray; $13; Amazon

Jump Rope

“The SPRI jump rope is a must for every fighter’s bag,” says Gaither. “It helps with cardio, footwork, and hand-eye coordination.” Speed Jump Rope; $7; SPRI

Lacrosse Ball

“It’s like a personal massager and helps with muscle soreness and knots,” Gaither says of using a lacrosse ball on tight muscles post-workout. “This is a good alternative to the foam roller, which doesn’t travel as well.” Champion Sports Official Lacrosse Ball; $5; Amazon

Join the conversation!