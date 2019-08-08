Real Estate

The Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/10-8/11)

Including a 19th century LeDroit Park mansion designed by the neighborhood's founder.
Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

LeDroit Park

Where: 419 U St. NW 
How much: $2,050,000
When: Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM
Why: This 1873 Beaux Arts mansion—designed by the founder of LeDroit Park, James McGill—has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a luxurious kitchen with a huge marble island, and both a soaking tub and a double shower in the master suite.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW #PH-525
How much: $1,149,000
When: Saturday, August 10 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: At the Chapman Stables development, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom loft includes a garage parking space, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a modern kitchen with quartz countertops.

Alexandria

Where: 3300 Elmore Dr.
How much: $950,000
When: Saturday, August 10 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM
Why: The four-bedroom house in Alexandria’s Beverly Hills neighborhood was completely remodeled in 2016, creating an open kitchen with marble countertops, and adding a brand new bedroom and full bathroom to the main level.

Hill East

Where: 1500 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, #206
How much: $529,000
When: Sunday, August 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: The condo includes two bedrooms and one bathroom in more than 750 square feet, plus Bosch appliances in the kitchen, an in-unit washer and dryer, and garage parking.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 1425 4th St. SW #A803
How much: $369,000
When: Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM 
Why: The one-bedroom, one-bath apartment has an open concept floor plan with large windows, letting in plenty of natural light, plus quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Kalina Newman
Kalina Newman
Editorial Fellow

Kalina Newman is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. Previously, she covered metro news for the Boston Globe. Her work has appeared in ARLnow, DCist, and the Washington City Paper. Kalina graduated from Boston University in 2019 with a degree in journalism.