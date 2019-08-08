The Best Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/10-8/11)

LeDroit Park

Where: 419 U St. NW

How much: $2,050,000

When: Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM

Why: This 1873 Beaux Arts mansion—designed by the founder of LeDroit Park, James McGill—has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, a luxurious kitchen with a huge marble island, and both a soaking tub and a double shower in the master suite.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW #PH-525

How much: $1,149,000

When: Saturday, August 10 from 12:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: At the Chapman Stables development, the three-bedroom, three-bathroom loft includes a garage parking space, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a modern kitchen with quartz countertops.

Alexandria

Where: 3300 Elmore Dr.

How much: $950,000

When: Saturday, August 10 from 12:00 to 2:00 PM

Why: The four-bedroom house in Alexandria’s Beverly Hills neighborhood was completely remodeled in 2016, creating an open kitchen with marble countertops, and adding a brand new bedroom and full bathroom to the main level.

Hill East

Where: 1500 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, #206

How much: $529,000

When: Sunday, August 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The condo includes two bedrooms and one bathroom in more than 750 square feet, plus Bosch appliances in the kitchen, an in-unit washer and dryer, and garage parking.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 1425 4th St. SW #A803

How much: $369,000

When: Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The one-bedroom, one-bath apartment has an open concept floor plan with large windows, letting in plenty of natural light, plus quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen.

