8 Places for a Late Brunch in Washington

Who says you can't have pancakes at 3 PM?

You slept in, did a few errands, and now you’ve missed the most important meal of the week. Never fear! Here are eight places to visit even if you’re a late-riser.

Bayou Bakery

1515 N. Courthouse Rd., Arlington

Chef David Guas pays tribute to his hometown of New Orleans with beignets, andouille sausage, and gumbo. Quiche and a kale caesar still make appearances on the menu if you don’t feel like venturing south. Breakfast is served till 6 PM on Saturdays and 4 PM on Sundays.

Open City

2331 Calvert St., NW

Okay, so technically this laid-back Woodley Park eatery serves breakfast all day every day, but don’t let that stop you from ordering a bloody and calling it “brunch.” Lunch starts at 10 so arrive after that to get the best of both menus. Offerings include chorizo hash and lemon-and- blueberry waffles, plus tofu tostadas for your vegan friend. The kitchen serves breakfast until 1 AM, so kick back.

Mission Dupont

1606 20th St., NW

Guac’, nachos, French toast, and flan are all featured at this sleek Mexican eatery off Dupont. When the weather is nice, take your bottomless mimosas outside for sidewalk seating. Brunch is served until 4:30 PM.

Fare Well

406 H St., NE

Wake up and smell the fennel/seitan sausage! Fare Well’s all-vegan brunch offers creative takes on breakfast staples like carrot-cake pancakes and a no-egg benedict. Brunch runs until 4 PM.

Tiki on 18th

2411 18th St., NW

The “all-day” Sunday brunch at this recently-opened Adams Morgan tiki bar runs from noon to 8 PM, so you’ve got plenty of time to sleep in. The menu of Mexican/Hawaiian fusion dishes is still short, with items like tostadas and avocado toast with grilled shrimp or fried spam.

Bar Pilar

1833 14th St., NW

Give in to your sweet tooth with one of this Hemingway-inspired bar’s cinnamon buns or chocolate-glazed doughnuts. Bonus: Bloody Marys are only $8. Brunch runs until 4 PM.

Tower Oaks Lodge

2 Preserve Pkwy., Rockville

Taxidermy abounds inside this Adirondack-style lodge brought to you by the same group behind Clyde’s and the Old Ebbitt Grill. Decidedly un-Adirondack items like fried okra and catfish po’boys round out a menu of benedicts and quiches. Plus, the booths are big and the kid’s menu is cheap if you’ve got little ones in tow. Brunch runs until 4 PM.

Kafe Leopold

3315 Cadys Alley, NW

The breakfast menu at this Georgetown café is served every day until 4 PM. The morning offerings are heavy on croissants and waffles, but try a croque madame or a schwammerltarte (mushroom tart) off the regular menu for a more savory experience.

Join the conversation!