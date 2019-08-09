Did you know? Every year, there are more than 17,500 new cases of Spinal Cord Injuries (SCI) in the United States.

In 2010, Anthony Purcell became paralyzed during a tragic accident. With hard work and years of physical therapy training, Anthony can now stand with the help of a walker, work, can drive and recently got married to the love of his life. This experience inspired Anthony and his mother, Micki Purcell, to start the Walking With Anthony, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the impact of spinal cord injuries (SCI), raising funds to provide financial assistance for SCI victims, and expanding rehabilitation centers.. The Walking With Anthony mission is to change the recovery outcome of SCI, currently perceived as unchangeable.

The estimated number of people with SCI currently living in the US is more than 291,000. With September being National Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month, it is fitting to end the month-long fundraising with the 7th Annual Charity Celebrity Golf Tournament& Dinner with support from Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation on September 30th at The Country Club of Fairfax.

The event will feature a day of golf with Washington Redskins current players, alumni, legendary sports celebrities and VIP guests, with former Washington Redskins player Rick “Doc” Walker, a sports media personality and radio host on The Team 980, serving as the Master of Ceremonies. Golfers will be treated to The Liberty Mutual Invitational Gift Suite with a variety of items including golf gear, shoes, bags and more. In addition, the Premier Cigar Association will be providing custom-rolled cigars courtesy of A.C.E. Prime and Asylum Cigars.

During the event, Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation will present a surprise $10,000 financial grant to a Walking With Anthony recipient. This year’s honorees include Chris Norton, who suffered a spinal cord injury while playing in an Iowa college football game. Doctors gave Chris a 3% chance of moving anything below his neck again. Four years later, he defied the odds and walked across stage at his college graduation and again down the aisle at his wedding. This year’s beneficiary will be Marcello Alvarez, a 14-year-old boy from Springfield, Virginia, who has suffered from spinal disease and has had several spinal surgeries since he was 13 months old.

100% of donations to Walking with Anthony will benefit those who so desperately need support on their road to recovery and independence.

If you are interested in being involved, you can register online at WalkingWithAnthony.org. You can also text ‘SCI’ to 71777 right now to make a donation and change a life today. For any additional information, call or email: (888) 712-4WWA, info@walkingwithathony.org.