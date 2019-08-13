Food

This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible Friday morning.
Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us Friday, August 16 at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Wondering where to have that last Restaurant Week meal? Or how the city’s newest steakhouses are faring? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can.

 

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

August 2019: 75 Places to Eat Great Cheap

August 2019: 75 Places to Eat Great Cheap
See What's Inside
Subscribe