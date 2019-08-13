This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible Friday morning.

Join us Friday, August 16 at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Wondering where to have that last Restaurant Week meal? Or how the city’s newest steakhouses are faring? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…

Join the conversation!