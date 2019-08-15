The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/17-8/18)

Arlington

Where: 2408 16th St. N

How much: $2,135,000

When: Saturday, August 17 from 2:0o to 4:00 PM and Sunday, August 18 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath Craftsman style home in the Clarendon/Courthouse neighborhood is more than 4,600 square feet. It was built in 2016, with high ceilings, expansive windows, and a two-car garage.

Arlington

Where: 2513 23rd Rd. N

How much: $1,250,000

When: Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Colonial has been totally renovated, with a huge island and high-end appliances in the kitchen.

Petworth

Where: 5123 3rd St. NW

How much: $799,999

When: Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: The fully remodeled four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom rowhouse includes hardwood flooring throughout its open-concept kitchen, and dining and living rooms. The rear deck has space for outdoor entertaining.

Kalorama

Where: 2007 Wyoming Ave. NW #17

How much: $599,000

When: Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: Located in the Cooper— a 1900s mansion recently converted into condos—the one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit features white-oak, herringone-patterned hardwoods, Miele kitchen appliances, and heated floors in the bathroom.

Carver-Langston

Where: 839 19th St. NE #3

How much: $399,900

When: Saturday, August 17th from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This two-bed, two-bath condo is a quick walk to the H Street streetcar line, and features floor-to-ceiling tile in the bathroom and quartz countertops in the modern kitchen.

