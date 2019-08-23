The Washington Post Allowed a Source to Remove His Quotes From an Article. They’re Back In Now

A surprising editor’s note hovered above a Washington Post story Friday about Christopher Kimball and America’s Test Kitchen resolving a legal dispute:

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included comments from Christopher Kimball reacting to his legal settlement with America’s Test Kitchen. After the story was published, Kimball asked that the quotes be removed, saying that he had been unaware that speaking to The Post placed him in potential violation of the settlement.

Washingtonian asked the Post whether it plans to extend such a courtesy to other sources who regret what they have told its journalists. In reply, a Post spokesperson says the publication has reinstated Kimball’s quotes. The editor’s note now reads:

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story removed comments from Christopher Kimball at his request because he said he had been unaware that speaking to The Post placed him in potential violation of a legal settlement. Upon further review, his comments have been restored, and comments from America’s Test Kitchen have been added.

This is the second unusual correction to run in the Post’s Food section this month. In early August it published a 15-point, 579-word correction to a feature that ran in July. The Post refused to allow any of the people involved to discuss what led to the epic mea culpa. Instead, it issued a statement from executive editor Martin Baron that said the Post was “embarrassed by the widespread errors in this freelance article.” When I pressed for an interview, a spokesperson sent along the text of the correction.

This post has been updated because the Post reinserted Kimball’s quotes.