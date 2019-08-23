The Washington Post Allowed a Source to Remove His Quotes From an Article

A surprising editor’s note hovers above a Washington Post story about Christopher Kimball and America’s Test Kitchen resolving a legal dispute:

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included comments from Christopher Kimball reacting to his legal settlement with America’s Test Kitchen. After the story was published, Kimball asked that the quotes be removed, saying that he had been unaware that speaking to The Post placed him in potential violation of the settlement.

The Post has not yet replied to a query about whether it plans to extend such a courtesy to other sources who regret what they have told its journalists.