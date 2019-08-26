MONDAY, AUGUST 26

DOGS The St. Gregory Hotel is celebrating National Dog Day with a “Patio Pawty” where both humans and canines can enjoy food and drinks (four-legged friends will enjoy treats from Doggy Style Bakery). The event is a fundraiser for Paws of Honor, a nonprofit that provides no-cost veterinary care for retired service and military dogs, which the hotel also supports with its pet stay fees. Paws of Honor alums will be on hand for snuggles and belly rubs. Free to attend; $35 for drinks, light appetizers, and doggy treats, 5 PM – 10 PM.

LECTURE Even beyond Woodstock, 1969 was a crucial year for music with the formation of the Allman Brothers, Judas Priest, and ZZ Top as well as the recording of the Beatles’ final album. In a lecture at the S. Dillon Ripley Center presented by Smithsonian Associates, DC-based author Dave Price will explore the year in a before-and-after context, looking at the events of 1959 (“the day the music died” with the death of Buddy Holly) and the late 1970s with the arrival of Tom Petty, the Clash, and more. Price will pull from the research for his upcoming book What’s That Sound: Song Lists and Stories to Help You Better Understand the Music of the Baby Boom Era. The final lecture in the series takes place on September 23. $45, 6:45 PM.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

MUSEUMS Watch the aerial acrobatics of the British Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows at the National Air and Space Museum’s Udvar-Hazy Center. See their formations and stunts starting at 10 AM; after their flypast, three Red Arrows Hawk T1s will be on display for visitors to get a closer look and talk to the ground crew and pilots. The museum will open early at 9:30 AM and the aircraft will be on display outside the museum from 10:30 AM to 3 PM. The Red Arrows will also fly over Nats Park on Tuesday night prior to the game against the Orioles. Free to attend ($15 per car for parking). Flypast at 10 AM, taxi in at 10:15 AM, and air crew (pilots) panel discussions at 11:30 AM, 12:30 PM, and 2 PM.

BEER If the “No Longer in Production” flag on Untappd bums you out, you have a chance to “Drink the Extinct” at Gordon Biersch in Tyson’s. The brewery has resurrected an old beer once brewed in the Mid-Atlantic that fused German, British, and American traditions. Taste this Chesapeake Dark Lager and learn about its history from the restaurant’s head brewer Nassim Sultan and beer historians Lost Lagers. $15, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

FILM The Avalon will screen the 2018 film The Other Story as part of its Reel Israel DC film series. Two women—one on a journey towards faith, and one in abandoning her religious devotion—cross paths on their way to major relationship changes, altering both of their perspectives. $12.75, 8 PM.

EMBASSY Learn about the culture and history of Bulgaria at a special evening at the Embassy of Bulgaria. Eat a Bulgarian dinner (including chicken kebabs and spinach pie), drink Bulgarian wine, enjoy Bulgarian music and dance, and hear from diplomats who will answer questions and give an overview of the country’s history. $50, 7 PM.