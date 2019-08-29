Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (8/31-9/1)

Including a brand-new Navy Yard condo, and a cute rowhouse near H Street.
Written by
| Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Palisades

Where: 4622 Greene Pl. NW  
How much: $1,395,000 
When: Sunday, September 1 from 1 PM to 4 PM
Why: The renovated farmhouse-style home includes five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The open kitchen features a nine-foot quartz island as its centerpiece, and there are Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout.

NoMa/Union Market District

 

Where: 641 M St. NE #1
How much: $849,900
When: Saturday, August 31 from 2 PM to 4 PM
Why: The three-bedroom, three-bath condo is a block from Union Market and a quick walk to the NoMa/Gallaudet metro stop. It has floor-to-ceiling windows, custom tile, a parking spot, and a rear deck.

Navy Yard

 

Where: 1300 4th St. SE #310 
How much: $729,900
When: Sunday, September 1 from 1 PM to 3:30 PM 
Why: This two-bed, two-bath unit in the new Bower condo building near Nationals Park has soaring windows that let in plenty of natural light, a walk-in master closet with ELFA shelving, hickory hardwood floors, and Bosch appliances.

Kingman Park

Where: 1670 Kramer St. NE 
How much: $599,000 
When: Saturday, August 31 from 2 PM to 4 PM 
Why: A few blocks from the H Street Corridor, the two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath rowhouse has a basement with a den, an updated kitchen, a patio, and deck.

