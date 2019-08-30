Here in Virginia’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains September days are pleasantly warm, but the evenings are deliciously cool. These are the golden days when there’s a bit of summer to savor but fall is creeping in to paint the landscape with vibrant colors. Come make the most of this magical time with the ultimate September escape at Wintergreen Resort.

Spend the Night…

Come for a weekend or stay the whole week. Wintergreen offers lodging that is just right for you, from studio rooms, to 1-5 bedroom condos, to spacious homes with 3-9 bedrooms.

… With a Unique Bonus

You’ll enjoy full resort access and exclusive Wintergreen amenities ONLY when you book your visit through Wintergreen Resort.

The Hills are Alive!

This September Wintergreen has joined forces with the Brian Clowdus Experience to present The Sound of Music in a unique outdoor setting. Your adventure starts with a chairlift ride to the performance area.

Hike

Wintergreen has 35 miles of hiking trails – from easy strolls to strenuous hikes – featuring ancient rock formations, ridges, valleys, and views that stretch for miles. The staff at Wintergreen Nature Foundation can help you find the perfect hike.

Hit the links

As a Wintergreen guest, you’ll enjoy exclusive access to Devils Knob Golf Course, providing the state’s coolest playing conditions at 3850 feet of elevation, with 50-mile views of the Shenandoah and Rockfish valleys. Our Stoney Creek course is 3,000 feet lower and offers 27 holes of Rees Jones’ acclaimed design with elevation changes, contoured greens and spectacular vistas.

Top of the World Tennis

Elevate your game at Wintergreen, rated a top 15 worldwide tennis resort. Our seasoned pros offer clinics, private lessons, and intensive tennis academies for all ages and ability levels on outdoor and indoor courts.

Play

Discovery Ridge Adventure Center offers weekend excitement for the bold (like the Ninja warrior course, zip line, summer tubing, bouldering wall, and bungee trampoline), and the not-so-bold (like gem mining, mini golf, s’mores by the campfire and table games).

Dine

With four restaurants, leave the cooking to us and enjoy a food-cation with fresh fine dining, or casual, family-friendly fare.

Unwind

Visit the Spa at Wintergreen to rejuvenate body and spirit with massage, facials, nail care, body wraps and more.

Explore!

Wintergreen is located on the famous Blue Ridge Parkway, in Virginia’s heartland. Spend a day or two touring the 21 orchards, wineries, cideries, and award-winning breweries around Nelson County. With our guided tours you can relax, sip, and leave the driving to us. History is right in our backyard. Use Wintergreen as your home base to visit four presidential homes and explore the Civil War Trails.

A World Away, Only a Short Drive Away

At Wintergreen Resort the pace is peaceful and Southern hospitality abounds. It’s a place you’ll want to come back to again and again. Explore our packages and special offers to plan your perfect September getaway.

For reservations and information visit wintergreenresort.com or call 888-577-6557