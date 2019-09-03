Food
This Friday: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert
Leave a question now for Ann, and she'll get to as many as possible Friday morning.
Join us Friday, September 6 at 11 AM for a chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about DC’s suddenly-hot Korean dining scene? The dishes you have to try before summer’s end? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question here, and Ann will get to as many as possible Friday morning.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.