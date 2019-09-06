Our 5 Favorite Pizza Slices Around DC

About Eat Great Cheap 2019
This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Eat Great Cheap feature, our annual list of where to eat (and not break the bank) right now. Our food editors put together the best new restaurants around DC where you can find Detroit-style pizza, Japanese egg-salad sandwiches, chicken-nugget-filled tacos, and more—for $25 or less per person.
When it comes to pizza, Washington has always been a pie town—until this year, when quick-slice joints suddenly started popping up. Our five favorite squares:
Soppresatta, serrano peppers, and honey
Where: Union Pie
Chimichurri, red sauce, and mozzarella
Where: Pendleton Carryout Co.
Mushroom and thyme
Where: Sonny’s Pizza
Grandma-style cheese
Where: Wiseguy Pizza
“The General,” with pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, and peppers
Where: Old Dominion Pizza Company
This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.