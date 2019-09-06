Food

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Slices Around DC

Grandma-style squares, New York slices, and more

Eat Great Cheap 2019

About Eat Great Cheap 2019

This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Eat Great Cheap feature, our annual list of where to eat (and not break the bank) right now. Our food editors put together the best new restaurants around DC where you can find Detroit-style pizza, Japanese egg-salad sandwiches, chicken-nugget-filled tacos, and more—for $25 or less per person.

When it comes to pizza, Washington has always been a pie town—until this year, when quick-slice joints suddenly started popping up. Our five favorite squares:

Soppresatta, serrano peppers, and honey

Where: Union Pie 

Chimichurri, red sauce, and mozzarella

Where: Pendleton Carryout Co.

Mushroom and thyme

Where: Sonny’s Pizza

Grandma-style cheese

Where: Wiseguy Pizza

“The General,” with pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, and peppers

Where: Old Dominion Pizza Company

This article appears in the August 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

