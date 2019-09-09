Shuttered Hoagie Chain Taylor Gourmet Makes Its DC Comeback Today

Taylor Gourmet, the beloved hoagie chain that abruptly closed all of its 17 DC-area locations and filed for bankruptcy last fall, is ready to make a comeback. New owner Steve Kalifa has resurrected the shop (1750 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) near the White House—it opens today at 11 AM with a free t-shirt giveaway.

Kalifa’s company Source Cuisine acquired Taylor Gourmet’s assets—which includes everything from logos to customer emails to recipes—in March. The company beat out several bidders in a bankruptcy auction (including Taylor Gourmet founder Casey Patten, who launched the business in 2008). At the time Kalifa told Washingtonian that he planned to raise over $2.5 million to revive the business, which includes forthcoming locations in Dupont Circle and the Pike and Rose development in North Bethesda.

Meanwhile, Patten has opened Grazie Grazie at the Wharf, a Philly-style sandwich shop specializing in hoagies, grinders, salads, and cheesesteaks that closely resembles his original business. There are more than a few playful crossovers: Taylor’s caprese-style “Love Park” salad is dubbed “Amore Park” at Grazie, and Grazie’s “8+1 Italian” pokes at Taylor’s “9th Street Italian.”

Kalifa tapped Nishan Amenu to oversee the new Taylor’s menu, which purposely looks like the old Taylor’s menu—all the way down to the yellow-and-black color scheme and staples like the Locust Street turkey sub and Ben Franklin chicken-cutlet sandwich. New to the lineup are build-your-own sandwiches and salads. As Kalifa told Washingtonian:

“People love the food. People love the concept. We’re not going to change a lot.”

Taylor Gourmet, 1750 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest.

Join the conversation!