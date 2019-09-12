5 Best Alternatives to “Mocktail” in DC Right Now

1. Zero-Proof Cocktail
Where: Kinship, Summer House Santa Monica
1015 Seventh St., NW; 11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda
2. Boisson
Where: Bresca
1906 14th St., NW
3. Immaculate Concoction
Where: Compass Rose
1346 T St., NW
4. Teetotaler
Where: Woodberry Kitchen
2010 Clipper Park Rd., Baltimore
5. Song of Innocence
Where: Doi Moi
1800 14th St., NW
This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share
Executive Food Editor/Critic
Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.
Food Editor
Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.
Food Editor
Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.