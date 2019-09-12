Food

5 Best Alternatives to “Mocktail” in DC Right Now

I'll take a Song of Innocence, please.

1. Zero-Proof Cocktail

Where: Kinship, Summer House Santa Monica

1015 Seventh St., NW; 11825 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda

2. Boisson

Where: Bresca

1906 14th St., NW

3. Immaculate Concoction

Where: Compass Rose

1346 T St., NW

4. Teetotaler

Where: Woodberry Kitchen

2010 Clipper Park Rd., Baltimore

5. Song of Innocence

Where: Doi Moi

1800 14th St., NW

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

