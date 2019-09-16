Experience Residence 5E— an extraordinary opportunity to own the last available residence under $3 million at Wardman Tower.

Residence 5E is a finely crafted 2BR/2.5BA/2,661 sq. ft. condominium featuring bright exposures and verdant views over the Northwest Washington, D.C. skyline. Sumptuous entertaining spaces are enhanced by an inviting den/library, while the private bedroom wing offers two airy and spacious suites with luxurious Danby marble bathrooms and generous walk-in closets. The Henrybuilt kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, a spacious island for cooking and dining, a charming Juliet balcony, and tranquil garden views.

Located in Woodley Park, Wardman Tower is perfectly situated at the nexus of Washington, D.C.’s most sought-after neighborhoods: Massachusetts Heights, Kalorama and Cleveland Park. Conveniently located on prestigious Connecticut Avenue and surrounded by expansive, lush landscaping, Wardman Tower is steps to the District’s top dining, shopping, parks and entertainment destinations. Transportation is effortless, as Wardman Tower is located across from a Rock Creek Parkway entrance and at the Woodley Park-Zoo metro.

Wardman Tower is a distinguished New York-style boutique condominium development set to satisfy the most discerning taste. This 1928 landmark building constructed by legendary builder Harry Wardman is newly renovated and reimagined. The 32 condominium residences feature exceptional craftsmanship and finishes coupled with premier boutique residential services and amenities. These include concierge, 24-hour attended lobby, porter, on-site management and valet parking. The community also offers an unsurpassed fitness center, club rooms to accommodate owners’ gatherings and events, and a rooftop terrace with captivating views of iconic monuments and Rock Creek Park. Conceived with a timeless design and rendered with meticulous attention to superior detailing, Wardman Tower stands as a singularly distinguished property in the nation’s capital.

Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert

Senior Vice Presidents & Global Real Estate Advisors

Licensed in DC, Maryland and Virginia

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

1206 30th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20007

Mobile: 202-256-0105 ; 202-256-9241

Office: 202-333-1212

Residence 5E MLS: #DCDC420176

Website: wardmantower.com

Instagram: @LuxHomesDC

Facebook: Facebook.com/RitzertWeissPartners

Twitter: @LuxHomesDC