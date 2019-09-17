We Rounded Up Some of the Best Tweets About Sean Spicer’s Premiere on Dancing With the Stars

Editorial disclosure: I’ve never watched Dancing With the Stars before, and I’ve really never had any desire to. I say this as someone who has no problem consuming what’s usually classified as “trash TV.” It just seems something that’s extra sad, the sparkly, unitard-laden resting place where reality television stars go to die.

Anyways, Sean Spicer is on it this season, which definitely ups the sadness factor a full notch. And oh, boy, did he not disappoint: The former White House Press Secretary came out in a flouncy, fluorescent green blouse, the likes of which even Liberace would think about wearing twice. And, because this is 2019 and who TF even knows what is happening anymore, his routine was set to the Spice Girls and began with him playing a set of bongos. Please observe below:

To be fair, he did warn us, though:

Trust me, I certainly haven’t forgotten and once you see the outfit I have to wear tonight you won’t forget for quite some time — even after lots of therapy Treat this like looking at an eclipse with a dot poked in a piece of paper ( @ABC 8pmET) #DWTS @DancingABC #DWTS28 https://t.co/w8IjOeua7X — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 16, 2019

Because this is the sort of thing that seems to have been made for the internet, of course we had to round-up some of the best Spicey DWTS tweets. Behold the Twitter-verse delighting:

We can’t wait to see how flexible Sean Spicer is on Dancing with the Stars since he had his spine removed years ago. #DWTS — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer in a fluorescent chartreuse pirate blouse is the sexy Halloween costume nobody asked for, but they are getting it anyway #DWTS — Russ heller (@Russheller) September 17, 2019

“even Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons” -Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/WVRWuR98Es — Tabetha Wallace (@TabethaWatching) September 17, 2019

The old gypsy woman warned us: "Before you die Sean Spicer will come to you in a dream…" https://t.co/hqAFMZ19ud — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 17, 2019

If @SeanSpicer had done a few press briefings dressed like this he might have lasted longer. pic.twitter.com/K65FU3NcXV — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) September 17, 2019

Folks, if you had a bad day yesterday, or if you woke up this morning feeling down, take comfort in knowing today is a new day, and you are not Sean Spicer. — Anonymous White House Official (@littledeekay) September 17, 2019

That outfit made LEGENDARY by Sean Spicer on #DWTS last night was from the "Discontinued Curtain" collection by Ivanka Trump. On sale now on Wayfair. pic.twitter.com/DrQqwOpoG3 — Covfefe Jones- King Of Shade👑 (@King_Of_Shade) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer is basically wearing the Puffy Shirt from Seinfeld. pic.twitter.com/HLbPm1MagL — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) September 17, 2019

Live footage of Sean Spicer’s partner finding out she’s paired up with him #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wb4tI6U9XZ — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 17, 2019

if sean spicer gotta be on #dwts at least the costume designers are fighting back pic.twitter.com/fRYI4pWpRs — kristin abrams (@kristinadele) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer looks like a car dealership inflatable guy.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/4QkRcs3aSV — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) September 17, 2019

Just as a reminder, Sean Spicer thought it was emasculating to be portrayed by Melissa McCarthy on SNL…#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Enmhm4CeL1 — CK (@charley_ck14) September 17, 2019

Happy Wednesday, all. May you channel the energy of Spicer shimmying on national television.

