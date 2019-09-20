PHOTOS: The Décor for Tonight’s White House State Dinner

Tonight, the Trump administration will host its second State Dinner, for Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Mrs. Jennifer Morrison of Australia. The evening celebration will cap an all-day series of events, which began with a state arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House this morning followed by bilateral meetings in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room.

The color pattern for the evening will consist of green and gold, which are derived from the national flower of Australia, the golden wattle. Dinner will take place under the stars in the Rose Garden, surrounded by American varieties of yellow and white roses.

The combined friendship between the two countries will literally be on full display throughout the night, with gold woven baskets filled with both yellow garden roses (the United States!) and golden wattle (Australia!) placed on top of tables. Golden champagne grapes scattered throughout are further designed to highlight “the richness of each of the countries’ wine industries.”

Speaking of wine, the dinner will feature three varietals, including a 2017 Spring Mountain Sauvignon Blanc from Napa Valley, a 2016 Argyle Pinot Noir “Reserve,” and lastly a J Demi-Sec NV for the apple tart dessert course.

The menu for tonight’s State Dinner will pay homage to Australia’s diverse culinary heritage, not unlike that of the United States, which combines adaptations of dishes from a variety of different cultures.

The first course will be a Sunchoke Ravioli with Reggiano Cream and Shaved Summer Vegetables, followed by a whole fish, roasted Dover Sole with Fennel Mousseline. Lastly, a classic American Lady Apple Tart with Calvados Ice Cream will finish off the meal, with the apples sourced from orchards in America’s Pacific Northwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

The centerpieces located at each table will boast more than 2,500 yellow roses from California accented by branches of golden wattle.

The china settings for the baseplate and dinner service will consist of alternating patterns from the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations, with ombré shades of yellows and greens chosen for the table linens.

While The White House has not yet released the guest list for the State Dinner, USA Today reports that several notable Australians will be in attendance, including golfer Greg Norman and Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of Fox Corporation.

As for the details behind the first lady’s gown? Those won’t be released until the start of the dinner. The Trumps, after all, like to keep people guessing.