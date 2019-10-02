October Travel Deals

Fall in Philly

Where: The Independent Hotel, 1234 Locust St., Philadelphia; 215-772-1440.

What’s special: At this 24-room, pet-friendly boutique hotel, guests enjoy complimentary breakfast delivered to their room—including locally-made Greek yogurt and croissants—a happy hour with free chips and wine, free Wi-Fi, access to nearby Optimal Sports Health Club, and an in-room espresso machine. Located in the heart of the city, the hotel is walking distance to the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, as well as restaurants, boutiques, and art galleries.

The deal: The “Visit Philly Overnight Fall Getaway” includes complimentary hotel parking each night, tickets to the National Constitution Center and the Museum of the American Revolution, free rides on Phlash (a bus that stops at 22 of the city’s top attractions), and a $25 gift card that can be used at any restaurant in the Garces chain. Washingtonian readers also receive a free bottle of wine, a $30 value. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get this deal. Rates start at $149 a night.

When: Valid for stays through November 30, 2019.

New England’s Autumn Glory

Where: Kennebunkport Inn, 1 Dock Square, Kennebunkport, Me., 207-967-2621; and Grand Hotel, 1 Chase Hill Rd., Kennebunk, 207-967-0354.

What’s special: Once a tea merchant’s mansion, Kennebunkport Inn is perched at the top of the village center where you’ll be able to walk to downtown shops, restaurants, and galleries. The on-site restaurant serves brunch, cocktails, happy hour, and a nightly bar menu consisting of seasonal dishes. Some nights, the restaurant features live music. Complimentary coffee and tea is also available.

The Grand Hotel offers guests views of Dock Square and is steps away from downtown Kennebunk. A nice touch: heated bathroom floors. An on-site art gallery showcases Maine artists. You can kayak on the river, explore the back roads on a complimentary cruiser bike, take a scenic tour on a classic schooner or lobster boat, or go whale watching. The hotel also has complimentary coffee and tea.

The deal: The “Fall Into Savings” package includes an extra night free when you book two nights. Washingtonian readers also get a bottle of bubbly upon arrival, a $40 value. To book, call 877-455-1501 and mention Washingtonian to receive the deal. Room rates start at $219 for the Grand and $285 at Kennebunkport Inn.

When: Book by October 15 for travel through November 21, 2019, Sunday through Thursday.

Hideaway on Amelia Island

Where: The Hoyt House Inn, 804 Atlantic Ave., Fernandina Beach, Fla.; 800-432-2085.

What’s special: This elegant, adult-only inn is in the historic district of Fernandina Beach, on Amelia Island, just steps from restaurants, boutiques, and antiques shops. The beach is 1.5 miles away and there are complimentary bikes. The rooms evoke a feeling of early 1900’s grandeur; some have four-poster beds, an original fireplace from 1905, a balcony, or views of the garden, pool, or 400-year-old oaks. Guests are treated to freshly baked cookies upon arrival, and a three-course breakfast.

The deal: Washingtonian readers who stay two nights receive a bottle of wine (red or white), a value of $36, and a dessert for two, a $17.50 value. To book, use code WA2019. Room rates start at $215.

When: Valid for stays through November 2019.

New in Old San Juan

Where: Caribe Hilton, 1 Calle San Geronimo, San Juan, Puerto Rico; 787-721-0303.

What’s special: The beachfront Caribe Hilton is so close to the airport, you can be from one to the other in 15 minutes. In the heart of historic Old San Juan, this hotel reopened in May after a $150-million-plus restoration. Guest rooms have views of either a tropical garden or the ocean. The oceanfront pool complex features a swim-up bar, and the secluded beach is relatively calm, without large waves. You can check out the water sports such as Snuba, relax in the gardens, be pampered at the spa, play tennis, and dine at one of ten restaurants and lounges.

The deal: The “Rapidito Package” includes two nights’ accommodations and two welcome pina coladas. (Caribe is where they were invented in 1954.) Washingtonian readers also receive a Caribe Hilton cocktail shaker and dessert for two at one of the restaurants on property. Starting rates for the package in October are $370 a night. Mention Washingtonian at check-in to get this deal.

When: Valid for stays through December 23, 2019.

Escape to Warmer Weather

Where: Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, La Romana, Dominican Republic; 855-580-4814.

What’s special: This 7,000-acre, luxurious resort offers the country’s only private beach, plus five pools, snorkeling, kayaking, paddle-boating, fishing, sailing, tennis, horseback riding, a shooting center, a fitness center, a spa, seven dining options, and three championship golf courses including Pete Dye’s signature course, Teeth of the Dog, carved from the rugged rock and coral of the Dominican coastline and ranked number one in the Caribbean according to top100golfcourses.com.

The deal: Receive 40 percent off rooms and villas. Washingtonian readers also receive a $100 resort credit to use for dining and activities. Rates start at $299 for hotel rooms and $1,199 for three- to five- bedroom villas. To book, call 866-806-2017 and mention Washingtonian or visit www.casadecampo.com.do and enter Washingtonian under “Additional Details and Preferences” to receive the exclusive resort credit.

When: Book by October 31, for stays January 5 through April 30, 2020.