Fire Causes “Significant Damage” to Wolfgang Puck’s New DC Steakhouse

Earlier today, a fire took place in the open kitchen at Wolfgang Puck’s newly opened steakhouse, Cut, in Georgetown’s Rosewood Hotel. According to DC Fire and EMS public information officer Vito Maggiolo, the incident started because of a “cooking accident,” which activated an extinguishing system over the grill. Maggiolo says the damage was largely confined to the kitchen, but extended into the duct work that vents to the outside.

“It was a bit of a labor-intensive process” to get the situation under control, according to Maggiolo. It took the fire department about an hour and a half to do so. The hotel was evacuated because there were “smoke conditions” on several floors, but there were no injuries and nobody required transportation to the hospital.

Maggiolo says the damage to the celebrity chef’s kitchen, which opened in early August, is significant. “The duct work is torn, so there’s no duct.” he said. “They’re not going to be able to use that kitchen for some time.”

A spokesperson for Cut said that the restaurant will be closed for dinner service tonight. “The hotel is currently evaluating the situation and cause behind it. We will provide updates as soon as we know more.”

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

