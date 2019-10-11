Your Brunch Guide for Indigenous Peoples’ Day Around DC

The DC Council just passed emergency legislation to rename Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the District (at least for this year). Per usual, restaurants across Washington will commemorate the federal holiday with extended Monday brunches. Here’s where to find all-you-can-eat feasts, bottomless drinks—or, on the flip side, a simple but delicious breakfast plate.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

Shawn’s Tavern serves up a crowd-pleasing menu with dietary restrictions in mind, whether you’re looking for a vegetarian-friendly avocado Benedict or gluten-free shrimp and grits.

Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

Ambar DC and Clarendon

523 8th St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Ambar is serving up unlimited Balkan small plates. Indulge in blueberry waffles and pulled pork Benedicts, mushroom crepes, and bread pudding. It’s $39 in DC, which includes bottomless drinks, and $34 in Virginia, where brunch libations are only 25 cents.

Hours: 10 AM to 3:30 PM at DC location; 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM at Arlington location

Baba

2901 Wilson Blvd.

Brunch takes center stage at Baba with a full buffet in the middle of the restaurant. Diners can choose from fresh pastries, soups, salads, veggies, and more. Diners can also go a la carte instead. The buffet is priced at $29 per person, and $14 for children. Select cocktails are available for 25 cents each.

Hours: 9:30 AM to 3 PM

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Head to these sister Mexican spots for all-you-can-eat brunches with no shortage of tacos, guacamole, ceviche, and more. Pair your meal with sangria, a Bloody Maria, or hibiscus margarita. Silver Spring’s brunch is priced at $35 per person, while Arlington’s brunch is priced at $34 per person.Cocktails can be purchased for 25 cents each.

Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

1612 14th St., NW

Logan Circle’s southern seafood spot is a satisfying choice for brunch, whether you’re looking for spicy Cajun sausage skillets or an oyster overload (five styles are available, hot and cold).

Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

True to name, this Logan Circle restaurant is for meat lovers. Choose from a mix of boards with three kinds of bacon, andouille, merguez, and bierwurst.

Hours: 10:30 AM to 3 PM

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

The Georgian restaurant is bringing out new dishes for the long weekend. Try cauliflower satsivi—roasted cauliflower in a classic Georgian walnut sauce—or try their fall cocktail, a Georgian pear soda mixed with barrel-aged gin.

Hours: 11:30 AM to 3 PM

All Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

All Purpose is celebrating teachers on their day off. If you’re an educator, you can enter a raffle. The grand prize? A pizza party for your kiddos back at school. Brunch is set at $25 per person. They’ll serve up breakfast-style pizzas and give the option to tack on bottomless beverages for an additional charge.

Hours: 11 AM to 4 PM

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

Head to Michael Schlow’s Latin spot for unlimited food and drinks. Brunch is set at a fixed price of $39, but if you’re not planning on drinking mimosas, you can pay $29 for bottomless brunch sans alcohol. Dishes include duck and green chile hash, smoked salmon tacos, and loaded breakfast nachos.

Hours: 11 AM to 3:30 PM

The Smith

1314 U St., NW; 901 F St., NW

Both locations offer wide-ranging brunch menus with oysters, egg dishes, sandwiches, salads, and more. The Chinatown branch serves up extra shellfish and seafood platters, while the U St. spot has a “Grandma Smitty’s” pizza special.

Hours: 11 AM to 4 PM at U St.; 10 AM to 4 PM in Chinatown

Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

Head to this cozy all-day cafe for brunch faves like guava-filled puff pastries, egg and avocado arepas, and a Colombian-inspired bowls. An extended happy hour from noon to 7 PM features $7 cocktails, $6 beer and shot combos, and $3 Miller High Lifes.

Hours: 8 AM to 12 PM

Brookland’s Finest

3126 N. 12th St., NE

Head to Brookland’s Finest for hearty dishes like a French toast sandwich stuffed with Applewood bacon and cheesy eggs, or a fried green tomato Benedict. You can also sip on customizable Bellinis for $10 a glass.

Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

Logan Tavern

1423 P. St., NW

Logan Tavern is opening its door an hour early for the federal holiday. In addition to a traditional brunch menu, browse the “Build Your Own Bloody Mary Menu” that offers hundreds of variations.

Hours: 10:30 AM to 4 PM

El Centro D.F.

1819 14th St., NW; 1218 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Unlimited Mexican brunch spans a variety of small plates like Mexican Benedicts with black bean puree, creamy salsa verde, and pork carnitas, or churros paired with passion fruit jam for $39 per person. Free-flowing drinks include bottomless mimosas, spiked agua frescas, margaritas, and bloody Marias.

Hours: 10 AM to 4 PM

Toro Toro

1300 I St., NW

Tostadas francesas (a Mexican riff on French toast) may satisfy sweet-tooths at this all-you-can-eat-and-drink Latin brunch. It’s drizzled with dulce de leche and comes with caramelized apples and crispy bacon. Wash it down with bottomless mimosas for $39 total.

Hours: 11 AM to 4 PM

Founding Farmers

1924 Pennsylvania Ave., NW; 12505 Park Potomac Ave., Potomac; 1904 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston; 1800 Tysons Blvd., Tysons

You’re essentially presented with unlimited options at the Founding Famers restaurants in the area, as each location is ready to cook anything off the breakfast or lunch/dinner menu for you on Monday. Their Tysons location will have a brunch buffet available.

Hours: 7 AM to 2 PM at Pennsylvania Ave. location; 7 AM to 3 PM at Potomac location; 9 AM to 2 PM at Reston and Tysons locations

Farmers Fishers Bakers

3000 K St., NW

The Georgetown restaurant rolls out their huge buffet brunch—free for children under six, and discounted for kids seven to 12 at $15 to $16. Drip coffee, hot tea, and iced tea are complementary.

Hours: 9 AM to 2 PM

Farmers & Distillers

600 Massachusetts Ave., NW

There’s something for everyone in the family here. Buttermilk pancakes, eggs BenedictS, pan-fried dumplings, fried shrimp, glazed bacon lollies, and ahi tuna bites are all part of the enormous buffet, which is complementary for children younger than six. Brunch is $15 to $16 for children ages seven to 12, and $32.95 for adults.

Hours: 9 AM to 2 PM