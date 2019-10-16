You Can Scream, Cry, and Sweat It Out When Cult Favorite Workout The Class Comes to DC This Weekend

The cult favorite workout The Class is coming to DC on October 20.

As part of its week-long, seven-city tour across the country, founder Taryn Toomey will be in DC to teach two classes at City Winery. Live percussion, guitar, and vocals will accompany the class, and a photographer will be on-site to snap your portrait (which you can then share to social, of course).

For the uninitiated: The Class is part-yoga, part-HIIT, with a whole lot of spiritual cleansing thrown in—think cathartic screaming and chest pounding in-between exercise moves. Participants have even been known to sob during Savasana. Really.

The boutique exercise class is beloved by the sage-burning and expensive-crystal-sporting set and big celebrity names alike (Naomi Watts, Jennifer Aniston, and Giselle Bündchen are all reportedly fans).

While based in New York, fans can also take in-person classes in Los Angeles, Vancouver, and Miami, or stream classes via its digital platform. The group also hosts a series of cleanses throughout the year, as well as retreats in spots like Martha’s Vineyard or the Hudson Valley. (We told you this was bougie.)

The DC event will also include a pop-up shop, which you can browse after the workout. Vendors will include the likes of non-toxic nail care line Ten Over Ten and plant-based skincare line Weleda. The Class-branded workout gear will also be available for purchase, too.

The first class begins at 9 AM and the second at 12 PM. Tickets are $65, and a healthy breakfast from City Winery will be available for purchase, as well.

City Winery; 1350 Okie St. NE

