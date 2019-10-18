Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian restaurant critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about DC’s hottest dining neighborhoods (like, ahem, Navy Yard)? Where to take advantage of the last weeks of crab season? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, and she’ll get to as many as she can.
Ann: Good morning! Looking forward to taking all your questions today. Let’s dive right in. Ask them in the form below, and the chat transcript shows up underneath.