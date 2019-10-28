Things to Do

“Baby Shark Live!” Will Come to DC Next Summer

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo

Pinkfong and Baby Shark cheer on the Washington Nationals on Friday, October 25, 2019. (Rodney Choice/AP Images for Pinkfong Baby Shark & WowWee)

Baby Shark Live! will come to the National Theatre from June 5-7, 2020. The show is based on a wildly popular version of what may have started as a campfire song, and perhaps you have heard it has been adopted by the Washington Nationals.

From the press release:

Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance,” and of course, “Baby Shark!”

Well, you’ve made it this far—you might as well go all the way. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 29, at 2 p.m., either from the National Theatre’s website or its box office. If you’re curious how a two-minute-long earworm can stretch to fill a revue’s worth of entertainment, this LA Times review says that a common reaction among people who saw it was “It was a lot better than I thought it would be.”

