“Baby Shark Live!” Will Come to DC Next Summer

Baby Shark Live! will come to the National Theatre from June 5-7, 2020. The show is based on a wildly popular version of what may have started as a campfire song, and perhaps you have heard it has been adopted by the Washington Nationals.

From the press release:

Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana Dance,” and of course, “Baby Shark!”

Well, you’ve made it this far—you might as well go all the way. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 29, at 2 p.m., either from the National Theatre’s website or its box office. If you’re curious how a two-minute-long earworm can stretch to fill a revue’s worth of entertainment, this LA Times review says that a common reaction among people who saw it was “It was a lot better than I thought it would be.”