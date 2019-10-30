6 Gadgets That Just May Improve Your Sleep

For those who need to tune out noise—traffic, a baby who should be self-soothing by now, someone’s snoring—Bose’s wireless Sleepbuds ($199 at Amazon) play calming sounds including “warm static.”

Try a weighted blanket, such as YnM’s version ($64.90 at Amazon)—some studies have shown that its use increases sleep quality and duration in people with mild insomnia.

Make every side of the pillow the cool side with the Eden memory-foam cooling pillow ($79.99 for queen size at Amazon).

Another trick for tuning out disruptive sounds: a white-noise machine such as the Marpac Dohm ($29.95 and up at marpac.com).

The Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-Up light ($199 at philips.com) simulates a natural sunset to help you doze off—and a sunrise to get you up.

Though Fitbits, such as this Versa Lite Edition ($129.95 at Amazon), aren’t up to medical-grade accuracy, they can help you get the gist of your sleep patterns so you have data to discuss with your doctor—which, if you’re having trouble sleeping, is something you should do.

Photograph of Earbuds courtesy of Bose. Photograph of Wake-Up light Courtesy of Philips. Photograph of Others courtesy of Amazon.

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

