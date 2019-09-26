October 2019: Women in Washington

This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

Subscribe

Or Manage My Subscription

What It’s Like to Be a Woman in Washington

What’s it like to sue your male partners for discrimination? To belong to a motorcycle gang? Or to tie your tubes before 35? In their own words, 62 women explain.

FEATURES

The Making of a Spy

In an excerpt from her book, Life Undercover, the author tells about her top-secret existence developing a cover and cultivating sources all over Washington as a member of the CIA’s most clandestine unit. By Amaryllis Fox.

Washington’s Most Powerful Women

150 of the area’s most influential women in government, business, law, education, media, nonprofits, and the arts.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Critter Jitters: This city has a problem with bugs and rodents. Not in our homes or streets—in our discourse.

Hot Restaurant, Naughty Nickname: How Millie’s became the center of a certain DC social set.

Digging Into Kavanaugh’s Past: A new book’s coauthor saw the local private-school party scene firsthand.

Arbor Patrol: A famously easygoing suburb is having a not-very-easygoing battle over trees. A report from the front.

The 17 performances, exhibits, and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: Archbishop Wilton Gregory on leading Washington’s troubled diocese.

Business: The local startup FiscalNote is a pioneer of the lobbying industry’s digital future.

LIFE & TRAVEL

Rolling Out the Red Carpet: Eight luxe destinations for when you want to indulge.

Eyes in the Sky: The odd allure of birdwatching.

The Old College Try: Which local high schools send the most kids to top colleges?

WELLNESS

Go to Sleep Already!: A look at the booming sleep industry, plus tips for getting a better night’s rest, the rise of the “sleep divorce,” and gadgets to help you snooze.

TASTE

Patsy’s American and Randy’s Prime: The Great American Restaurants Group pays homage to its founders with two Tysons dining rooms.

Commonwealth Indian: Commonwealth is the latest in a flurry of fancy Indian spots.

Quick Takes: First impressions of three new Italian restaurants.

On the Horizon / Fall and Winter Preview: The 11 eateries we’re most looking forward to—ranked.

HOME

Kitchen Envy: Inside six gorgeous kitchens, why a certain design trend is turning up all over town, and resources to help you tackle your own kitchen remodel.

The Briefing: Rockville: What you should know about the Montgomery County suburb right now.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.