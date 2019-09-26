Magazine Issues  |  News

October 2019: Women in Washington

Take a peek inside the October issue, on newsstands now.

On the cover: Photograph of Kennedy Center head by Todd Rosenberg; press secretary to the President by Malek Naz Freidouni; evening news anchor by Axel Dupeux/Redux; World Cup champion by Robert Beck; others by Lauren Bulbin.
This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

What It’s Like to Be a Woman in Washington

What’s it like to sue your male partners for discrimination? To belong to a motorcycle gang? Or to tie your tubes before 35? In their own words, 62 women explain.

FEATURES

The Making of a Spy

In an excerpt from her book, Life Undercover, the author tells about her top-secret existence developing a cover and cultivating sources all over Washington as a member of the CIA’s most clandestine unit. By Amaryllis Fox.

Photograph by Stocksy, used for illustrative purposes only.

Washington’s Most Powerful Women

150 of the area’s most influential women in government, business, law, education, media, nonprofits, and the arts.

Hirshhorn Museum Director Melissa Chiu. Photograph by Greg Powers/Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Photograph by Entertainment Pictures/Alamy.

Critter Jitters: This city has a problem with bugs and rodents. Not in our homes or streets—in our discourse.

Hot Restaurant, Naughty Nickname: How Millie’s became the center of a certain DC social set.

Digging Into Kavanaugh’s PastA new book’s coauthor saw the local private-school party scene firsthand.

Arbor Patrol: A famously easygoing suburb is having a not-very-easygoing battle over trees. A report from the front.

WHERE & WHEN

Photograph courtesy of Charli XCX.
The 17 performances, exhibits, and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

The new archbishop of Washington, Wilton Gregory. Photograph by Jeff Elkins

Interview: Archbishop Wilton Gregory on leading Washington’s troubled diocese.

Business: The local startup FiscalNote is a pioneer of the lobbying industry’s digital future.

LIFE & TRAVEL

The Ivy is one of Baltimore’s most exclusive boutique hotels. For a peek at this and other properties where you’ll feel like a VIP, turn the page. Photograph courtesy of the Ivy Hotel.

Rolling Out the Red Carpet: Eight luxe destinations for when you want to indulge.

Eyes in the Sky: The odd allure of birdwatching.

The Old College Try: Which local high schools send the most kids to top colleges?

WELLNESS

Go to Sleep Already!: A look at the booming sleep industry, plus tips for getting a better night’s rest, the rise of the “sleep divorce,” and gadgets to help you snooze.

TASTE

The filet mignon salad with bacon and beets at Randy’s Prime, a new Tysons steakhouse. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Patsy’s American and Randy’s Prime: The Great American Restaurants Group pays homage to its founders with two Tysons dining rooms.

Commonwealth Indian: Commonwealth is the latest in a flurry of fancy Indian spots.

Quick Takes: First impressions of three new Italian restaurants.

On the Horizon / Fall and Winter Preview: The 11 eateries we’re most looking forward to—ranked.

HOME

A kitchen in Barnaby Woods, plus five others that will make you swoon. Photograph by Robert Radifera Photography.

Kitchen Envy: Inside six gorgeous kitchens, why a certain design trend is turning up all over town, and resources to help you tackle your own kitchen remodel.

The Briefing: Rockville: What you should know about the Montgomery County suburb right now.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

