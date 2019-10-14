Which Local High Schools Send the Most Kids to Top Colleges?

As the recent college-admissions scandal shows, some parents will do just about anything to get their children into an elite university. And while most don’t fake their child’s athletic records, it is why some lay out $40,000 or more a year for private high school. Or why they live in Montgomery or Fairfax County.

But which local high schools send the most students to elite colleges? Research done by PolarisList provides a bit of an answer.

PolarisList looked at which secondary schools across the country had the most alumni graduate, between 2015 and 2017, from Princeton, Harvard, and MIT—numbers 1, 2, and 3 in the most recent U.S. News & World Report national university rankings. (MIT is tied for 3 with Yale, Columbia, and the University of Chicago.)

The PolarisList is based on sheer numbers—how many total students, versus percentage of the student body, went to one of those three institutions—which may be one reason why larger schools top the list.

These are the 15 local high schools with the highest matriculation to Harvard, Princeton, and MIT.

Alexandria

Class size: 423

Harvard, 11; Princeton, 33; MIT, 35

Silver Spring

Class size: 619

Harvard, 2; Princeton, 9; MIT, 10

Rockville

Class size: 482

Harvard, 3; Princeton, 6; MIT, 11

DC

Class size: 121

Harvard, 10; Princeton, 6; MIT, 2

DC

Class size: 77

Harvard, 10; Princeton, 3; MIT, 1

Potomac

Class size: 454

Harvard, 6; Princeton, 5; MIT, 2

DC

Class size: 71

Harvard, 4; Princeton, 5; MIT, 3

Rockville

Class size: 554

Harvard, 1; Princeton, 5; MIT, 6

Bethesda

Class size: 441

Harvard, 6; Princeton, 1; MIT, 4

DC

Class size: 125

Harvard, 7; Princeton, 1; MIT, 2

DC

Class size: 80

Harvard, 7; Princeton, 3; MIT, 0

Bethesda

Class size: 543

Harvard, 3; Princeton, 4; MIT, 1

Bethesda

Class size: 78

Harvard, 1; Princeton, 4; MIT, 2

McLean

Class size: 97

Harvard, 2; Princeton, 4; MIT, 1

Greenbelt

Class size: 584

Harvard, 0; Princeton, 5; MIT, 1

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

