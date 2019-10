WORLD. CHAMPIONS.

A slip and slide worthy of the World Series pic.twitter.com/d55XYZuEtK — Kelyn Soong (@KelynSoong) October 31, 2019

David Ortiz just whipped a cigar out of the desk for Juan Soto 😂 pic.twitter.com/h9P295wHXd — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 31, 2019

Aníbal Sánchez crying while hugging Max Scherzer and saying "We won one. We finally won one." This is everything. pic.twitter.com/bhMdyAfOvW — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 31, 2019

Congratulations @Nationals Expos and to ALL LONG SUFFERING Washington Fans in your WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP!

YOU CAN DO IT!#MVPRendon pic.twitter.com/JL4a81wvZH — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) October 31, 2019

“Well, We Lived to See It” A headline from D.C.’s last championship season, in 1924, applies perfectly today. pic.twitter.com/5UKA95on2D — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) October 31, 2019

Howie Kendrick: We’re live with Juan Soto Soto: NOW JUAN SOTO CAN DRINK! pic.twitter.com/AH2eIn1kiA — Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 31, 2019

Ok @Nationals can we celebrate with a giant Paella of Arroz con pollo for all the team! And some great Dominican food? pic.twitter.com/mZU9rKru9E — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 31, 2019

We don't give thanks for winning a ball game; we give thanks for the @Nationals bringing joy and unity to a city in desperate need of both. #babyshark #natitude #wonthefight pic.twitter.com/YbhWk0ZktK — Washington National Cathedral (@WNCathedral) October 31, 2019

World Series champs should get statehood. #FinishTheFight — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 31, 2019

What an impressive run by these @Nationals. You could tell they had something special in that clubhouse. Congrats fellas! According to yelp here’s some fountains if you want to keep the tradition alive. #WorldChampions #FightFinished pic.twitter.com/kkcpmMi8bW — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) October 31, 2019

NATS WIN! NATS WIN! NATS WIN! Congratulations to our hometown @Nationals on their phenomenal #WorldSeries victory in Game 7 last night! From our collections, here's rare, preserved footage of the last time a @MLB team in Washington won the Series, in 1924: https://t.co/GZ9wYZyeO6 pic.twitter.com/nadr8CAWxZ — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) October 31, 2019

Re-watching game from 7th inning with youngest son before school bc he went to sleep before @Nationals scores their runs. Joy. He doesn’t know if they won. — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) October 31, 2019

My daughter didn’t want to wear her unicorn costume to daycare today… but this was a better option anyway! @Nationals #WorldSeriesChamps pic.twitter.com/AgqiVFyDr8 — Kathleen Ward (@KathleenGWard) October 31, 2019

