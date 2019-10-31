We Talked To a Bunch of Fans Who Came Out To Nats Park In the Rain

More than 16,000 fans attended the watch party for the title-clinching game.

Rain-soaked fans celebrate the Nats winning the World Series on Wednesday.

The Game 7 watch party at Nationals Park was an emotional rollercoaster alternating between anger, hope, and celebration. According to the team, more than 16,000 fans braved the rain to cheer on the home team from afar.

Early on, when the Astros had a one- and then two-run lead, the air was tense. Fans yelled profanities at the umps on the jumbo screen and mocked their calls at home plate, a sentiment fueled by a controversial call in Game 6. Anthony Rendon’s solo home run in the seventh inning lifted the mood, but it was Howie Kendrick’s two-run blast that really inspired hope. Attendees—who until then had been sheltering from the rain in the concourse—started trickling into the seats. As the Nats continued to score—thanks to Juan Soto and Adam Eaton singles in the eighth and ninth—the trickle into the seats turned into a flood.

When the Astros failed to score in the bottom of the eighth, fans sang “You Had a Bad Day.” After the final out, soaked fans hugged and sang along to Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

We talked to some of the fans who braved the rain to cheer on the home team.

Patrick Mohan had been a fan of the Montreal Expos since 1981. Now living in Washington, he continued to follow the team after they relocated and rebranded as the Nationals in 2005. “I came to the watch party because I knew if they ever made it to the Series, I would’ve regretted not going,” Mohan said.
Amy Griffith and her 11-year-old son, Sean, came to the watch party decked in Nationals gear, including Sean’s West Springfield Little League jersey with the same team name. “I’m going to go in a little late to school tomorrow,” Sean said.” I already gave my teacher a note about coming to the watch party.”
Super-fan “Captain Obvious” is a well-known presence at games, with his obvious signs and red glitter-filled beard. “I loved this team when they lost 100 games, and I’m going to love them no matter what,” he said before the game. “I was born and raised here so I’m not going to abandon the team.”
Valiska Slate serves beer at a stand near the Diamond Club—watching the game when she can. She’s in her sixth year as a vendor at Nats Park. “It’s exciting for me to work the World Series. I found out before I came here that my grandfather is a fan, too, so I wish he was at the game,” Slate said.
Terrance and David are longtime friends and fans of most DC teams, including the Mystics and DC United. “Everything about tonight is great: the atmosphere, the food, the fans,” said Terrance, who lives three blocks from the stadium. “This is the best place to be tonight.”
